iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.04

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 25740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $805.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.