Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 213,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 820,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Clean Air Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

