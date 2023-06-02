Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 4.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 496,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,917,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

