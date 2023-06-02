Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.09. 46,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 423,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

