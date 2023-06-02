AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.46

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 126036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $490.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 26.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

