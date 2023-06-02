CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.05

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 961616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Several analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 564.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
