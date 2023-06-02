Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 4.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 860,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,140,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. Research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

