Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.68

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 491480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 119,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.