A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $404.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 404 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 502.90 ($6.21), with a volume of 204160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.28).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £566.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,686.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 511.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 4,333.33%.

Insider Activity

A.G. BARR Company Profile

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,901.90 ($24,594.54). Insiders bought a total of 7,840 shares of company stock worth $4,007,400 over the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

