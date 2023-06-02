The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $872.00

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 872 ($10.78) and last traded at GBX 866.20 ($10.70), with a volume of 665694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 856.80 ($10.59).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.58) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.31) to GBX 970 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.89) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 818.33 ($10.11).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 808.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 782.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,347.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The Sage Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6.55 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.