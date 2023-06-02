Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.13

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 25356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $553.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

