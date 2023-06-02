New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,956 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,242 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 402,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 447,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 288,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,904,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $274,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

