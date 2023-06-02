New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $361,626. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington Federal Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Stories

