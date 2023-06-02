Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Position Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,632,000 after purchasing an additional 289,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 149,270 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE B opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 361.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

