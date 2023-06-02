New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.36%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

