New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,001 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,066,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after buying an additional 103,701 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,932,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $44,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 5.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

