Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Raised by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Materion by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materion Stock Up 2.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Materion’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

See Also

