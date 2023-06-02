New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

