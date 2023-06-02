Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Stock Performance

Unitil Dividend Announcement

NYSE UTL opened at $51.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $836.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading

