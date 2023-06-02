Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Myers Industries worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,018,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1,524.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 251,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myers Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MYE stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $698.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.