New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,694 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

HOMB opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

