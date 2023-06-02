New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Seaboard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,748.79 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,295.00 and a 1 year high of $4,296.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,837.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,794.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seaboard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

