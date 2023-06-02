New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 673 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 139,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 86,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

