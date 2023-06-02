New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of RUSHA opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

Further Reading

