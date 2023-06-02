New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 79.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in VSE by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSE stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

