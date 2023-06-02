New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,256 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
TBBK opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
