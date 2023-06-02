New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,256 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,508 shares of company stock worth $100,457. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.