New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 179.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Articles

