New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.69.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 16.98%. Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity at HarborOne Bancorp

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,177.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,177.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Casey purchased 10,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,899.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,262 shares of company stock worth $186,403 over the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

