New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.00 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,046. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $162.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.46. The firm has a market cap of $481.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.24 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

