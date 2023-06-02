New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,363 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 189,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Price Performance

INT opened at $23.20 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.