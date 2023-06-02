New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 826 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $114.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

