Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,138 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 164,829 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Trading

NYSE DT opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 139.57, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

