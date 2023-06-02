Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $271.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.14.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

