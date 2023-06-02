Assetmark Inc. Acquires 12,523 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 452.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Stellantis stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

