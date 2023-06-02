Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,772 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 410.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.