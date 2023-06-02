Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,328.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,456.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,472.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

