Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1,279.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $17,251,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $2,302,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

