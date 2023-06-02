Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 447.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,927,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.87. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

