Assetmark Inc. Has $187,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 384,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 44,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $30.32 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

