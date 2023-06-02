Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

