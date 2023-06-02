Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,777,000 after buying an additional 574,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,384 shares of company stock worth $19,997,018. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

