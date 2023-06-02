Assetmark Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $169.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.