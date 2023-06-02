Assetmark Inc. Has $163,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,345,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,219,140 shares of company stock worth $27,209,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

