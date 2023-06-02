Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

UHT stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.89%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,395 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,548.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,052.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,395 shares of company stock worth $249,156. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

