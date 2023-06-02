Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fortive by 75.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fortive by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after purchasing an additional 941,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

