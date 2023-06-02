Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,165 iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Shares of BATS:SVAL opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

