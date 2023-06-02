Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Performance

XTL stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.