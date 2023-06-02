Assetmark Inc. Takes $195,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $2.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

