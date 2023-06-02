Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 202,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

