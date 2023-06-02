Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Avient by 4.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avient by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Avient Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Read More

